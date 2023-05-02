Dolphin Research Center rescues manatee and her calf after boat strike in Islamorada

Crews with the Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team (DRC), Aquarium Encounters, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission help save a manatee and her calf on Monday morning.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A big rescue effort was underway early Monday morning to help an injured manatee and her calf near the Islamorada Bass Pro Shop boat ramp.

Researchers with the Dolphin Research Center and biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received reports about a manatee that was spotted swimming next to her calf with an injury from a boat strike.

According to a DRC spokesperson, the injury was so severe that it caused a pneumothorax, also known as a collapsed lung to the manatee.

As a result, the manatee was experiencing uncontrollable buoyancy, making her more susceptible to another boat strike.

According to the DRC, the right side of the adult manatee’s back sustained the most damage after the boat strike.

According to the FWC, after a few hours, the manatee was relocated to Bass Pro Shop in Islamorada where the team was able to secure the duo.

The manatee was assessed by DRC veterinarian, Dr. Scott Gearhart, and it was determined she needed further rehabilitation treatment.

She and her calf were transported to SeaWorld Orlando to receive necessary care.

For more information about manatee conservation efforts or to report a distressed manatee, click here.