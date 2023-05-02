83º

LIVE

Local News

Man airlifted after being shot multiple times at Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities say

BSO: Shooter is at large and deputies have set up a large perimeter in the area

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County, Crime
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, BSO deputies received a call of a shooting around 2 p.m. inside Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed the man was airlifted to Broward General Hospital from the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooter fled on a scooter and is described as a Black adult male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jean shorts.

Authorities have not revealed the man’s identity and his condition is currently unknown.

According to BSO, a large perimeter has been set up in the area and no other victims were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram