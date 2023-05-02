Man airlifted after being shot multiple times at Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities say

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, BSO deputies received a call of a shooting around 2 p.m. inside Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed the man was airlifted to Broward General Hospital from the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooter fled on a scooter and is described as a Black adult male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jean shorts.

Authorities have not revealed the man’s identity and his condition is currently unknown.

According to BSO, a large perimeter has been set up in the area and no other victims were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.