Man arrested after anti-semitic attack at Walmart, deputies said

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s office says it has made an arrest after a violent anti-semitic attack.

Deputies say Daniel Scanlan, 34, hit a man from behind on Friday at a Walmart store in Boca Raton.

Scanlan then allegedly snatched the victim’s yarmulke and called the victim an ethnic slur.

Deputies say Scanlan then spat on the yarmulke and threw it on the ground.

He then reportedly hit the victim again.

Another shopper saw what was happening and tried to help.

Deputies said Scanlan grabbed her cell phone from her hands, called her a vulgar name and threw her to the ground.

They said Scanlan then left the scene in a white Kia.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Palm Beach County Detention Center.

Scanlan is charged with robbery and battery on a person 65 years or older.

PBSO said the charges will be reviewed and could be eventually classified as hate crimes.