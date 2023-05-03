84º

Deputies warn about imposter scam

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

An imposter pretending to work in law enforcement is calling victims to accuse them of not showing up for jury duty to demand payment to get rid of an arrest warrant.

Therese Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, warned about the ongoing scam on Wednesday saying the scammers want gift cards.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the fraud to call Palm Beach \Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Victims should also report imposter scams to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting this page or calling 1-877-382-4357.

