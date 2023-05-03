Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed this week.
According to Lottery officials, Racquel Maxey, 41, claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.
Maxey bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store in her hometown.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
“The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”
Monday is for millionaires! Racquel Maxey of #Kissimmee made a trip to 7-Eleven, bought a GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off ticket,and won $1 million bucks! Congrats! 🎉https://t.co/neNjLJuDsK pic.twitter.com/uTJt8RD45H— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) May 1, 2023