Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Racquel Maxey, 41, is $1 million richer after playing the GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed this week.

According to Lottery officials, Racquel Maxey, 41, claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Maxey bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store in her hometown.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”

