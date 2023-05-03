Gunman finishes Cuban colada before robbing cafeteria in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man ordered a colada at the San Lazaro Cafeteria in Hialeah. After enjoying the Cuban-style espresso, he went out for a walk. He returned shortly after with a black semi-automatic firearm, police said.

Alejandro Perez Mujica demanded cash and a San Lazaro Cafeteria employee quickly handed him about $3,500 before he took off running and jumped into a black Dodge Journey, police said.

After the robbery on Monday morning, detectives tracked Perez Mujica’s Dodge Journey to the parking lot of The Star Motel, at 1651 W. Okeechobee Road, on Tuesday night in Hialeah, police said.

Detectives arrested Perez Mujica, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana, at the motel and when they asked him about the robbery on the corner of West Second Avenue and 24 Street, he denied it was him, police said.

Perez Mujica, 31, said he was with his daughter that morning at Westland Mall and Walgreens, but when detectives showed him surveillance video of his car, he took a deep breath and asked for an attorney, police said.

Miami-Dade County corrections officers booked Perez Mujica shortly before 1:30 a.m., on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon without bond.

Perez Mujica is facing a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.