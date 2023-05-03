Officers investigating after man hospitalized in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Miami Gardens.

It happened at approximately 9:51 p.m. along the 3800 block of Northwest 208th Street.

According to police, officers responded to the area after being alerted to a possible shooting.

After arriving, police said officers found a man on the ground who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the man to a nearby hospital.

There has been no update on the victim’s health status.

Authorities did not say whether they were seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.