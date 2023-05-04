Brooklyn women arrested at MIA after kick to Miami-Dade cop’s groin

MIAMI – Two New York women, apparently flying back home, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after assaulting multiple police officers at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Jecobie Alexandeiada Nevels, 21, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief.

Jaelle Marie Nevels, 19, also of Brooklyn, is facing one count of resisting an officer with violence.

An arrest report doesn’t make clear what relation the two may have.

According to the report, Miami-Dade police officers responded to Gate E-22 at MIA after receiving a call of disruptive passengers on a flight.

According to a flight tracking website, a JetBlue flight at Gate E-22 was scheduled to fly into John F. Kennedy Airport in New York at around the same time the incident took place, but was delayed for nearly two hours.

Authorities said as one officer approached both women after trying to keep them from leaving the area during the investigation, Jaelle Nevels pushed the officer while knocking his hand down.

Police said as Jecobie Nevels pushed past the officer, she tried to exit through a locked door while damaging the lock.

Both women then attempted to go upstairs when they were approached by another responding officer, authorities said.

According to the report. both women started screaming at the officer stating, “We don’t need the police, let us past you.”

Police said both women turned around and began walking down the stairs when Jecobie Nevels grabbed and pushed past police who was trying to stop them from leaving the scene.

As police continued to follow Jecobie Nevels, she then turned around and hit an officer’s arm, the report states.

Authorities said Nevels refused to put her hands behind her back and continued to aggressively resist arrest by flailing her arms and kicking officers.

Police said that one officer was kicked in the groin and was later transported to University of Miami Hospital for further treatment.

According to the report, the other officers involved also sustained bruising after the attack but were not hospitalized.

Police said that both Jecobie Nevels and Jaelle Nevels refused to give statements and were transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

Authorities said that both women were also issued trespass warnings following the incident.