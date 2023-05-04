Formula 1 Miami 2023: Four-day fan fest kicks off in Wynwood

Thousands were in attendance at the Fan Fest Zone in Wynwood in coordination with the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 race on Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI – Thousands were in attendance at the Fan Fest Zone in Wynwood in coordination with the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 race on Thursday afternoon.

Attendees were able to enjoy activity centers around the new Fast and Furious movie, where racing fans can get inside of one of those high-speed cars and go for a mock spin at high speeds.

According to event organizers, the Fan Fest Zone is the largest and most elevated off track fan experience in South Florida.

Fans can also get up close and personal with F-1 drivers and other athletes.

There was also a real racing car on hand that was retired from action after racing in the Miami Grand Prix in 2022.

It’s the next best thing to being at the race at Hard Rock this weekend.

Local 10 News spoke with fans from Austin to Amsterdam that were enjoying every minute of the event.

I feel like this event has allowed people to be a part of something bigger,” said F-1 racing fan Solomon Jackson. “They’re able to connect their story with what F1 is bringing to the table. Everybody loves Fast and the Furious and that exotic lifestyle.”

The Racing Fan Fest is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Thursday and Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at 2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Jeroan Ryjned, who visited from Amsterdam told Local 10 News

“In Europe, F-1 is a big deal and America it’s getting better I hear,” he said.

According to organizers, about 120,000 people are expected to attend the Fan Fest Zone over the next four days.

The event will also have various live music performances, food and family-friendly activities over the weekend.

