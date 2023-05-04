Fort Lauderdale flood victims disappointed commission voted against financial help

Fort Lauderdale commissioners shut down an idea presented by Mayor Dean Trantalis to provide up to $5,000 to people dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding.

The decision came as a disappointment to residents of the city’s hard-hit Edgewood community, who said they could use the help.

Trantalis’ idea was not officially on the agenda Tuesday, but was brought up towards the end of last week’s meeting.

Commissioners said they had several concerns about eligibility, funding and even the legality of such a plan.

Last week, FEMA said it would make money available to flood victims. The number to reach FEMA is 1-800-621-3362.

Some residents Local 10 News spoke with in Edgewood on Thursday said additional help from the city, in some form, would be welcomed.