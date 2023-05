DAVIE, Fla. – One person died after a house fire in Davie Thursday afternoon, according to police.

According to dispatch records, the fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Aspen Way, just south of Interstate 595 and near its interchange with Interstate 75.

Police said officials were investigating its cause as of early Thursday evening. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was responding.

Authorities did not release the name, age or gender of the victim.