Police: Man critical, woman detained after shooting at Florida City Days Inn

From Sky 10: Police are seen at the Days Inn off Palm Drive in Florida City after a shooting Thursday morning.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A woman told police officers that she shot a man inside her Florida City hotel room Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Rescue crews were sent to the Days Inn, located at 124 E. Palm Drive, just after 9:30 a.m. according to dispatch records.

Police said they didn’t find the man at first, but did find a “large amount of blood” at the scene.

Officers later located the man inside the brush near the hotel and medics airlifted him to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The spokesperson said police detained the woman and the investigation remained active as of Thursday afternoon.