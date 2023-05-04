Suspect detained near elementary school after Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One person has been taken into custody Thursday following a shooting in Miramar, authorities confirmed.
The shooting was reported at 7:52 a.m. on Miramar Parkway.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was conscious as they were being transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown, authorities said.
According to police, one person was taken into custody in the 7600 block of Fairway Boulevard after crashing a vehicle near Fairway Elementary School.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
No other details were immediately released.