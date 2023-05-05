75º

BSO: 3 shot at 7-Eleven in Dania Beach

2 pronounced dead at the scene, 1 transported to hospital, authorities say

Three people were shot Thursday night at a gas station in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot late Thursday night at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach.

The shooting was reported at 11:14 p.m. at the gas station in the 800 block of Stirling Road.

According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies were told that the shooting occurred inside the convenience store and arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics transported the third person to a nearby hospital.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that the gunman first shot another man in the neck who was sitting in a van outside the 7-Eleven, and then went inside the convenience store and shot a child before taking his own life. Authorities, however, have not yet confirmed those details.

Codd said BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

