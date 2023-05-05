King Charles III’s coronation: British royals take spotlight among supporters

LONDON – Union flags lined up the streets of London on Friday night, and tourists dressed in red, white, and blue were camping overnight to get a glimpse of the royal family during Saturday’s procession.
The stores stayed open late with souvenirs for die-hard fans of the royal family ranging from hats and tea and biscuits to more expensive commemorative coins and classic English fine china.
Brett Smith said he was feeling British pride.
“Very honored, the main thing is it brings everyone together from around the world which is something that is very special,” Smith said.
Some managed to get a glance at the royals. After a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III briefly met with fans. He and Camilla also met with guests at Buckingham Palace.
Jamie Vasco said he was counting the hours. He said he was looking forward to the monarchy’s pageantry especially “the carriages, the procession, seeing what they’re going to wear.”
Saturday’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will be a little over a mile. Local 10 News viewers will be able to watch starting at 5 a.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m.
The king will accept the St. Edwards Crown, an orb, and a scepter; Camilla will be crowned as queen consort; and William, the Prince of Wales will pledge his loyalty.
“I think we need to give Charles a chance and I think the English people feel the same way,” said Brenda Pruitt, who traveled from the U.S. to London for the coronation.
Pruitt has been following all the royal family drama. The king’s brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and the king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be in attendance.
The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not.
“The other problem they have here is with Meghan and Harry,” Pruitt said. “There are lots of issues there and hopefully Harry will get back with his family.”
Prince Harry revealed there was a royal family rift when he published “Spare,” his memoir, in January. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.
The armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia was also in the spotlight on Friday evening when first lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Kate Middleton, her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace.
Biden, 71, and her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden will be representing the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.