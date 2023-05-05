King Charles III’s coronation: British royals take spotlight among supporters

First lady Jill Biden attended a reception at the Buckingham Palace on Friday night and she is ready to represent the United States during King Charless III's coronation.

LONDON – Union flags lined up the streets of London on Friday night, and tourists dressed in red, white, and blue were camping overnight to get a glimpse of the royal family during Saturday’s procession.

The stores stayed open late with souvenirs for die-hard fans of the royal family ranging from hats and tea and biscuits to more expensive commemorative coins and classic English fine china.

Britain's Prince William greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023 a day before his coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP) (WPA Rota)

Brett Smith said he was feeling British pride.

“Very honored, the main thing is it brings everyone together from around the world which is something that is very special,” Smith said.

Some managed to get a glance at the royals. After a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III briefly met with fans. He and Camilla also met with guests at Buckingham Palace.

Jamie Vasco said he was counting the hours. He said he was looking forward to the monarchy’s pageantry especially “the carriages, the procession, seeing what they’re going to wear.”

Saturday’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will be a little over a mile. Local 10 News viewers will be able to watch starting at 5 a.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m.

The king will accept the St. Edwards Crown, an orb, and a scepter; Camilla will be crowned as queen consort; and William, the Prince of Wales will pledge his loyalty.

“I think we need to give Charles a chance and I think the English people feel the same way,” said Brenda Pruitt, who traveled from the U.S. to London for the coronation.

Britain's King Charles III greets wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023 a day before his coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. (James Manning/PA via AP) (PA)

Pruitt has been following all the royal family drama. The king’s brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and the king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be in attendance.

The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not.

King Charles III, left, receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Tuesday May 2, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)

“The other problem they have here is with Meghan and Harry,” Pruitt said. “There are lots of issues there and hopefully Harry will get back with his family.”

Prince Harry revealed there was a royal family rift when he published “Spare,” his memoir, in January. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden, left, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London Friday May 5, 2023, for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles III, for overseas guests attending his coronation. (Jacob King, Pool via AP) (PA)

The armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia was also in the spotlight on Friday evening when first lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Kate Middleton, her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace.

Biden, 71, and her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden will be representing the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Royal fans who have spent the night camping out along the Mall, part of the Coronation route, wake up and leave their tents in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday,May, 6, in Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Royal fans wear ponchos as rain falls while the wait on the Mall, part of the Coronation route, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey, Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A toy dog sits amongst bunting and flags on tent in the Mall as preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Britain's King Charles III poses for a group photo with Commonwealth Leaders at Marlborough House in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Anna Gordon/Pool Photo via AP) (WPA Rota)

Two women sit on the grass in St Jams' Park wearing toy crowns as preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made, while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two people pose wearing King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort masks in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man dress in a British union flag suit smiles as he queues along the Mall, part of the rout for the Coronation of King Charles, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Watch live on Saturday

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.