HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Officers in Hallandale Beach are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday along the 900 block of Southwest 8th Street.

According to investigators, two men were involved in a verbal altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the gunman remained at the scene and was detained by officers.