Sheriff: Spearfisherman airlifted after apparent shark bite off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a Miami-Dade hospital after a shark reportedly bit him as he was spearfishing off the Florida Keys Friday, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, the 22-year-old had been spearfishing near Davis Reef, off the coast of Islamorada, at around 11:30 a.m. when a shark apparently bit him in the ankle or foot.

U.S. Coast Guard crews responded and transported the man ashore to the agency’s Islamorada station, he said.

Islamorada Fire Rescue medics then took the fisherman to a nearby park where he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Authorities didn’t release the man’s name as of Friday evening.