Jailed high school student faces 19 charges over school shooting threat

Police officers arrested Catrina Petit on Friday in Broward County and she appeared in court on Saturday.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A Broward County Public Schools student was at the North Broward Bureau on Saturday afternoon in Pompano Beach facing 19 criminal charges over an alleged school shooting threat.

Police officers arrested Catrina Petit, 18, on Friday after detectives accused her of using another’s student’s identity to sign on to a school computer to commit the crime.

“I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes. All I know is everyone must DIE,” Petit wrote in the message, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Petit, a student at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, warned that there was going to be a tragedy on Friday morning at a school, according to detectives.

The threatening message quickly went viral on social media. Since it wasn’t specific about the location, it caused false alarms at different schools in South Florida.

Records show Petit, who lives in Tamarac, was facing three counts of written threats, a second-degree felony; false report, a second-degree felony; and 15 counts of knowingly disrupting or interfering with the lawful administration or functions of an educational institution, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Nadine Drew, a spokeswoman for BCPS, released a statement on Friday warning that making a school threat is a second-degree felony, and also carries school disciplinary consequences, such as expulsion.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.