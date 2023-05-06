Man critically wounded in Fort Lauderdale stabbing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was critically wounded in a stabbing in the western edge of Fort Lauderdale Friday night, according to police.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Northwest 21st Terrace, just west of Interstate 95 near Sistrunk Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said.

Police didn’t specify whether they’ve identified or arrested a suspect or provide additional information about the victim.

Liening said the investigation remained ongoing Friday night.