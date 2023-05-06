78º

Local News

Man critically wounded in Fort Lauderdale stabbing

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was critically wounded in a stabbing in the western edge of Fort Lauderdale Friday night, according to police.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Northwest 21st Terrace, just west of Interstate 95 near Sistrunk Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said.

Police didn’t specify whether they’ve identified or arrested a suspect or provide additional information about the victim.

Liening said the investigation remained ongoing Friday night.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email