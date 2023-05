FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to battle a blaze in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

The flames erupted in a vacant lot near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

Video taken by a witness shows the flames rising high in the air, above nearby power lines.

Crews were able to get the flames under control before they spread to any nearby homes or businesses.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.