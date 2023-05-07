Man killed, 2 women injured in Miami Beach triple shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach are investigating a shooting in which three people were shot and one did not survive.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday along the 200 block of 23rd Street.

According to authorities, responding officers found three people who had been shot after arriving to the scene.

One man and two women were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead.

The two female victims are expected to survive, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. There has bene no word any any arrests or potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.