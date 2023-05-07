78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing mother, 9-month-old last seen with child’s father found safely

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coconut Creek, Broward County
Nine-month-old Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen with the boy's father and are considered missing. (Coconut Creek PD)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County were searching for a missing mother and her baby boy.

Coconut Creed Police said 9-month-old Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, had last been seen early Sunday afternoon.

They were seen with the child’s father, Juan Bailey, Jr, police said.

According to authorities, evidence indicates Hylton and the baby did not leave willingly with Bailey Jr.

The mother and child have since been found safely, and police saids Bailey Jr. was taken into custody.

Police said they had last been seen in a light blue Nissan Quest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter