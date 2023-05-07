Missing mother, 9-month-old last seen with child’s father found safely

Nine-month-old Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen with the boy's father and are considered missing.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County were searching for a missing mother and her baby boy.

Coconut Creed Police said 9-month-old Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, had last been seen early Sunday afternoon.

They were seen with the child’s father, Juan Bailey, Jr, police said.

According to authorities, evidence indicates Hylton and the baby did not leave willingly with Bailey Jr.

The mother and child have since been found safely, and police saids Bailey Jr. was taken into custody.

Police said they had last been seen in a light blue Nissan Quest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700.