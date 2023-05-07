Police investigate shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence converged on a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Several officers remained around a home located near the intersection of Northwest 99th Street and 8th Avenue.

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting, with a police helicopter even circling the area.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard gunfire before police arrived.

There has been no word from police on if anyone was shot or if they are seeking any suspects.