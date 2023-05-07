Police: Man dies after being pulled from water in northwest Miami-Dade

Police investigating after a man died who had been pulled from the water in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a man drowned Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

It happened just after 11:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 192nd Street and 84th Place.

According to police, after arriving, officers could not locate anyone in the water and a Rapid Response team was called in.

Divers went into the water and located the victim, who was transported to Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the man going into the water.