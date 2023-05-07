Violent crash occurs outside Pembroke Park gas station

Authorities are conducting an investigation into a crash that occurred outside of a gas station in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Authorities are conducting an investigation into a crash that occurred outside of a gas station in Broward County.

It happened early Sunday morning outside the Moil gas station along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and 32nd Avenue in Pembroke Park.

A red sedan could be seen with heavy damage to its front end while a darker-colored sedan could also be seen on the gas station property, also with extensive damage to its front and side.

Pembroke Park police officer responded and were observed at the scene.

Witnesses told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo the crash involved the two damaged vehicles that remained at the scene.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the crash or if anyone would be charged or cited.