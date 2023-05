Local 10 News Photojournalist Dan Palma has the cutest video of the latest star to visit a hospital in South Florida. Meet the cutest canine celebrity: Brodie That Dood.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The latest star to visit a children’s hospital in South Florida is a canine celebrity known around the world as Brodie That Dood.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital recently welcomed the famous goldendoodle with millions of followers who follow his every move on social media.

The visit was a part of the celebrations to commemorate Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12 and Hospital Week from May 7 to May 13.