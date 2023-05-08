FEMA opens recovery center and more help with Fort Lauderdale flooding aftermath

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Almost a full month since historic flooding overtook parts of Fort Lauderdale and residents are beginning a new phase of recovery: rebuilding off a blank canvas.

“All day. All day, every day I work over here,” said Leopoldo Labrador from his Edgewood home.

Labrador said he’s so proud of his work and is preparing to move back into his master bedroom with his wife.

There’s still so much work to be done on the rest of the home, from replacing the drywall to buying and moving in new furniture.

He said his niece helped him apply for FEMA and they already received the funds. Several other avenues are available for assistance including new low-cost loans from the US Small Business Association.

“They’re here to help not just businesses, but also homeowners,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “Homeowners will be a large part of what they’re able to do — just getting people back on their feet.”

Click here for more on the SBA low-cost and long-term loans available. (Also available in Spanish.)

The piles of debris are disappearing from neighborhoods as crews continue working from sun up to sundown to remove damaged furniture.

Samaritans Purse, a Christian organization, is still helping homeowners gut their homes to start over.

Homeowners are waiting for insurance to kick in and FEMA continues to accept applications for assistance too.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at Hortt Park, 1700 SW 14th Court. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. They are urging residents to stop in if they need help applying for federal assistance or disaster loans, or to update an application. They also can help residents learn about other resources available, according to officials at the center.

To apply, go online to disasterassistance.gov or check out FEMA and download the app. Call FEMA from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at (800) 621-3362.