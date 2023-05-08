Florida City police seek man accused of firing into apartment, narrowly missing 2-year-old

Police say the man's 2-year-old son was inside at the time and believe his mother was the intended target.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a suspect who shot up an apartment in Florida City, narrowly missing his own 2-year-old son.

Authorities believe Jose Librado Vargas, 34, was targeting the mother of his child when he fired eight shots into the apartment with a semi-automatic weapon back on May 1.

“He needs to be captured,” Lisa Huggins, the mother of Vargas’ ex-girlfriend and grandmother of his child, said.

Little Alic Vargas was just steps away from where the bullets struck, but is OK.

“I’m a big grizzly bear,” Huggins said. ”I’m not going to rest until he’s in custody.”

Huggins said Vargas and her daughter had recently broken up.

“There’s not amount of words that you can say to me right now to excuse what you did, your behavior,” she said. “When you did that and decided to shoot that firearm, you really took it 10 knots up.”

Police say he used a blue cargo van as a getaway vehicle, fleeing westbound on Northwest 15th Street and then south on Redland Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.