Large fire produces intense flames as it consumes Miami home

MIAMI – Firefighters in Miami were seen battling a massive blaze on Monday afternoon.

Sky 10 was over the scene near Coral Way and Southwest 17th Terrace late Monday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting from the home that was badly damaged by the fire.

Several fire units responded to fight the blaze that produced thick black smoke seen for miles.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 6 p.m., authorities said.

There were no injuries reported, though a family in an adjecent home was checked out after reporting smoke inhalation.

