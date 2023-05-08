Police: Man sexually assaults 8-year-old boy swimming in Goulds public pool

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police accused a 24-year-old man of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in public and in broad daylight at a southwest Miami-Dade community pool Sunday.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the attack happened at around 5 p.m. at JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, located at 11350 SW 216th St. in the Goulds area.

Police said Joseph Biennescar approached the young boy as he swam in the pool, pulled down the boy’s swim trunks and began to perform fellatio on the victim while under the water.

Witnesses saw the incident unfold, according to police.

The report states that Biennescar, who also lives in the Goulds area, admitted to the crime.

He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of sexual battery of a minor.