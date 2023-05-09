Boater seriously hurt after slamming into Fort Lauderdale seawall

Video from Sky 10 shows the aftermath of a boat crash in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A boater was badly injured after slamming his 18-foot vessel into a seawall off the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, fire officials said.

Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol, a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson, said authorities responded to the area of Bayview Drive and Northeast 43rd Street, in the city’s Coral Ridge area, after the man slammed the boat into the wall “at speed” Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities found him on the vessel, Pingol said, and took him to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition as a trauma alert patient.

Pingol said no one else was aboard at the time.

He directed further requests for information to Fort Lauderdale police and the U.S. Coast Guard.