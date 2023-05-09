BSO detectives release video of vehicle involved in shooting along State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in the shooting that left one woman injured Wednesday afternoon in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, the video appears to show a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes S-Class, driving in the area of the 3900 block of North State Road 7 just after multiple gunshots were fired. The driver of the vehicle then fled north on North State Road 7, authorities said.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after receiving reports of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. along State Road 7 and Northwest 34th Street.

According to detectives, a 58-year-old woman was driving a car in the area when a bullet entered the rear of the vehicle, penetrated her headrest and caused a superficial wound.

Deputies said she was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Codd said the victim was released from the hospital on Wednesday evening and no one else in the vehicle was injured.

A car was observed left behind on State Road 7 with an apparent bullet hole in the back windshield. Detectives said there were no reported injuries in that vehicle.

Authorities said they don’t believe the victim was the shooter’s intended target.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Tamara Encina at 954-321-4261 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.