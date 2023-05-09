Detectives investigate I-95 ramp shooting injuring 2 in Fort Lauderdale

(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives investigate a street shooting on a northbound Interstate 95 ramp on Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An early Tuesday morning street shooting in Fort Lauderdale injured a man and a woman, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The shooting was under investigation on the westbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 16 Avenue and an Interstate 95 northbound ramp.

Police officers found the two injured at about 2:25 a.m., inside a car at the West Sunrise Boulevard ramp to Interstate 95 northbound, police said.

Hours later, detectives focused on an I-95 barrier wall.

Fire Rescue personnel took the victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.