Rejecting ‘junior varsity’ slate, Broward school board reopens superintendent search

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is reopening the search for a new superintendent, something they hope will allow more candidates to apply.

It was at the last meeting when it was revealed that the board was underwhelmed by the list of candidates, what one school board member called a ”junior varsity” list of applicants and a weak pool.

“Some people might be on the fence and now that they’re getting second chance to come and out apply,” said Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff. “I believe we’re going to have a few people that will put in their resume and apply for the position.”

The board’s discussion also included how politics in Tallahassee may be dissuading some from applying.

“Politics is a big issue,” said board member Allen Zeman. “What we see happening in Tallahassee is inconsistent with the values of Broward County.”

Zeman said he feels they’re closer finding the right candidate now that they have a clear path forward.

“We are closer because we’ve defined what we’re going to do on a calendar,” he said.

The application deadline has been extended to May 16.

On May 22, the semifinalists will be selected. Finalists will be picked on May 30.

On June 14, there will be community forums and one on one interviews, and the next day, June 15, a final selection will be made.

“I feel that it should be an external candidate to come on to try and change the culture, someone with a new perspective,” said Alhadeff.

On Tuesday we learned a new candidate came forward.

Jesus Jara leads the Las Vegas-based Clark County School District in Nevada, the fifth-largest district in the country.

The native of Venezuela came to Miami as a child not knowing English.

He has worked in Miami-Dade and Monroe County’s public schools.

School board member Torey Alston wanted a longer search period, but overall said he’s hopeful the batch of candidate will improve. He said he has heard from sitting superintendents who have reached out, showing interest.

“I think the board is headed in the right direction to open up the search and see what additional applicants we get for superintendent,” he said.