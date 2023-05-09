Suspected drunk driver with Dachshund in her lap leaves trail of destruction in family’s yard

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A family in Pompano Beach was left with a big mess after an out-of-control car suddenly plowed through their yard.

The Martorano family was sleeping early Sunday morning, when a silver Lexus ES 300 smashed through their bushes, trees and lights, before nearly hitting their home.

The woman behind the wheel, who was seen with a little Dachshund in her lap, hesitated for a few moments and then drove off.

When the sun came up Sunday, the family was shocked to see the destruction all over their yard.

They checked their surveillance cameras and saw what happened.

The car had also taken out an FPL transformer box, which left the family without power for a day.

A driver matching the woman’s description was arrested that same night.