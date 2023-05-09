82º

LIVE

Local News

Suspected drunk driver with Dachshund in her lap leaves trail of destruction in family’s yard

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

Tags: Pompano Beach
Suspected drunk driver with Dachshund in her lap leaves trail of destruction in family’s yard (Courtesy: Kimberly Martorano)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A family in Pompano Beach was left with a big mess after an out-of-control car suddenly plowed through their yard.

The Martorano family was sleeping early Sunday morning, when a silver Lexus ES 300 smashed through their bushes, trees and lights, before nearly hitting their home.

The woman behind the wheel, who was seen with a little Dachshund in her lap, hesitated for a few moments and then drove off.

When the sun came up Sunday, the family was shocked to see the destruction all over their yard.

They checked their surveillance cameras and saw what happened.

The car had also taken out an FPL transformer box, which left the family without power for a day.

A driver matching the woman’s description was arrested that same night.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steve Owen is the Assistant News Director at WPLG, and helps lead the daily news operations.

email

twitter