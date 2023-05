Local 10 News Morning Traffic Reporter Alexis Frazier has your early Tuesday morning report.

Police activity was blocking access to Interstate 95 northbound at Sunrise Boulevard on Tuesday morning in Broward County.

The ramps on Broward Boulevard and Oakland Boulevard were the next options.

Also on I-95, but in Miami-Dade County, a crash on the southbound lanes near Northwest 103 Street impacted the early morning commute.