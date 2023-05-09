Witness video shows fire displacing family of 6 in Miami

MIAMI – A witness video shows the fire that displaced a family of six in Miami.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the family’s home near the intersection of Coral Way and Southwest 17 Terrace on Monday afternoon.

“I saw the diesel generator blow, I saw the roof collapsing in,” said Michael Cardona, a witness.

Firefighters were also forced to rescue three neighbors who were not injured, but were at risk, including Raul Benitez, 84, who said he was grateful.

Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire on Tuesday.