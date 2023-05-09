82º

Witness video shows fire displacing family of 6 in Miami

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

MIAMI – A witness video shows the fire that displaced a family of six in Miami.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the family’s home near the intersection of Coral Way and Southwest 17 Terrace on Monday afternoon.

“I saw the diesel generator blow, I saw the roof collapsing in,” said Michael Cardona, a witness.

Firefighters were also forced to rescue three neighbors who were not injured, but were at risk, including Raul Benitez, 84, who said he was grateful.

Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire on Tuesday.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

