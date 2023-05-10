Gun violence in Broward: 3 shootings in 3 days kill man, injure 2 in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Three shootings in three days in Lauderdale Lakes wounded three people — including a 41-year-old father who later died. In response, city officials are holding a town hall on Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies will meet with city officials for a news conference at 10 a.m., on Wednesday at Lauderdale Lakes City Hall, at 4300 NW 36 St., according to Martha Mercier, a spokeswoman for the city.

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips released a statement before the news conference saying residents have “many concerns and emotions,” so she is ready to answer questions.

Thierry Bastien, 41, died while protecting a woman he had never met as he shopped at Walmart. (Courtesy photo)

The May 2-4 shootings also injured a woman and a man, according to deputies.

The shooting on May 2, was inside the Walmart, at 3001 N. State Road 7. Thierry Bastien, 41, a father, died. He was shopping when he intervened in a dispute between two Walmart employees, witnesses said.

Tironie Shavar Sterlin, 22, stands accused of beating up a woman who was a co-worker and killing Bastien when he walked away from shopping with his wife and baby and turned to help a stranger.

The street shooting on May 3 was on N. State Road 7 near Northwest 34 Street. Detectives recently released surveillance video in the case that shows a black sedan fleeing after the shooting injured a woman.

The third shooting on May 4 was outside of a RaceTrac gas station at Northwest 33 Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard. A man who was injured drove to a fire station in Lauderhill, according to deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.