Clean plate: List of establishments with zero violations

Clean Plate: Restaurants with zero violations in Miami-Dade County in October

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced state inspection in April. Not an easy thing to do! We say THANK YOU!

Restaurants/Food Trucks/Caterers in Florida are inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation using a risk-based system.

*PORTO CERVO RESTAURANT 1 FISHER ISLAND DRIVE FISHER ISLAND 4/25

*FILOMENA’S BEAN COFFEE 19370 COLLINS AVENUE SUNNY ISLES BEACH 4/25

*FISHER ISLAND GOLF CLUBHOUSE 1 FISHER ISLAND DR. FISHER ISLAND 4/25

*TRUE BRISTAS COFFEE 300 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE CORAL GABLES 4/24 (MOBILE)

*MILLY’S FACTORY 1900 NE MIAMI COURT 4/12

*BOH 86 3658 OAK AVENUE MIAMI 4/12/ (MOBILE)

*EVENTS BY MOLINA 12891 SW 42ND STREET MIAMI 4/12

*SHIK-SHIK 5149 NW 74TH AVENUE. MIAMI 4/12 (MOBILE)

*SWEETGREEN 3015 GRAND AVENUE MIAMI 4/12

*MANA LATIN FOOD 1401 NW 23RD STREET MIAMI 4/11 (MOBILE)

*HILTON AVENTURA BANQUET KITCHEN 2885 NE 191ST STREET AVENTURA 4/10

*ESOTICO MIAMI 1604 NE 1ST AVENUE MIAMI 4/6

*OCEAN CABANA BAR & BISTRO 16049 COLLINS AVENUE SUNNY ISLES BEACH 4/5

*THE FLEET 1900 NE MIAMI COURT MIAMI 4/4

*LL’S TEST KITCHEN 6000 PENINSULAR AVENUE KEY WEST 4/4

*RICE BABY 1900 NE MIAMI COURT MIAMI 4/4

*TRC BURGER 3246 N. MIAMI AVENUE MIAMI 4/3/ (MOBILE)

*FLAMINGO DI CHEF 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (CATERING)

*JOLANI’S GOURMET 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28(MOBILE)

*COMMON SENSE COOKING 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (MOBILE)

*STIR IT UP SERVICE 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (CATERING)

*FLY GUYS CATERING 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (CATERING)

*M&M BBQ 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE 4/28 OAKLAND PARK (CATERING)

*PATAS STONE CRAB 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK

*HOWARD MAXWELL HOLDINGS 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (CATERING)

*FOOD FRIENDS 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/28 (CATERING)

*FLAIR CATERING 5007 N. HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/19 (CATERING)

*BTR KITCHEN 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/19 (MOBILE)

*MAMMY’S CANTINE 1219 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY HOLLYWOOD 4/17(MOBILE)

*MEZA EVENTS 5007 N. HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/13 (CATERING)

*JOCKEYS KITCHEN GULFSTREAM HALLANDALE BEACH 4/13

*ORIGIN CUISINE 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/13 (CATERING)

*PRODUCTION KITCHEN/BAR AND SOUTH PADDOCK CONCESSION GULFSTREAM HALLANDALE BEACH 4/13

*LOCKHART STADIUM 1350 NW 55TH STREET FORT LAUDERDALE 4/11/23

*HOLSEN CATERING AND CONCESSION 16801 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR 4/11

*PANDA EXPRESS 12332 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR 4/11

*MS B SEAFOOD KITCHEN AND GRILL 5007 HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/11 (MOBILE)

*LA QUINTA DEERFIELD BEACH 100 SW 12TH AVENUE DEERFIELD BEACH 4/10

*TRADEWINDS PARK CONCESSION GENERAL STORE 3600 WEST SAMPLE ROAD COCONUT CREEK 4/7

*GALLERY CATERING 3223 STATE ROAD 84 DAVIE 4/7

*POLLO TROPICAL 17539 PINES BLVD. PEMBROKE PINES 4/6

*CONCH MANIA 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/6 (MOBILE)

*JANET’S CARIBBEAN VIBE 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/6(MOBILE)

*BOND BOCA BRASILIAN FOOD 4831 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY DEERFIELD BEACH 4/5 (MOBILE)

*MEMORABLE MOMENTS CATERING 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/4 (CATERING)

*DOCKERS BAR & GRILL 6330 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR 4/4

*GUMBO TWIST, KITCHEN 5007 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 4/4 (CATERING)

*KIDDO GOURMET 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/3 (CATERING)

*CALEB CAFE & GRILL 3136 JOHN P. CURCI DR HALLANDALE BEACH 4/3 (MOBILE)

*AREPA PUEBLO 9940 NW 6TH COURT PEMBROKE PINES 4/3

*UNIQUE SOLUTIONS 4072 NE 5TH TERRACE OAKLAND PARK 4/3 (CATERING)

*RED ZEPPELIN 801 EAST DANIA BEACH BLVD. DANIA BEACH 4/1 (MOBILE)