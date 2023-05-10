81º

Firefighters converge on burning home in Sunrise

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SUNRISE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in Broward County.

Sky 10 was over the home located near the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and 64th Avenue in Sunrise at approximately 5:30 p.m.

White smoke could be seen coming from the structure, indicative of a fire that had been extinguished.

Several fire units could be observed outside the home.

It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire sparked or if any injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information is made available.

