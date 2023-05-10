In honor of his late mother, Aventura plastic surgeon gifts procedures to 3 mothers

While many people choose cosmetic surgery to improve their looks and boost their confidence, there are also medical issues that drive the need for reconstructive plastic surgery.

AVENTURA, Fla. – While many people choose cosmetic surgery to improve their looks and boost their confidence, there are also medical issues that drive the need for reconstructive plastic surgery.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Dr. Joshua Lampert, a prominent plastic surgeon in Aventura, is helping three mothers who are in need of reconstruction with the help of his nonprofit organization.

Lampert, who specializes in reconstruction surgeries, is always busy, but on Friday he made time for their consultations in preparation for this year’s A.L.L. For Moms Charity Surgery Day. In honor of his late mother, the A.L.L. acronym in his nonprofit stands for Adele Lynn Lampert.

“There were so many good applicants and so many stories were gut-wrenching,” Lampert said. “At the end, we had to choose who we felt could make a better improvement significantly and also were healthy enough to undergo surgery in an ambulatory surgery center.”

The organization’s VIP event is held on May 21, when Lampert marks his late mother’s birthday, and it’s just for mothers, who are uninsured, underinsured, or otherwise can’t afford to pay for the procedure.

This year, Lampert said two mothers, Paulette Etzel and Teresa Hernandez, will both undergo breast explant surgery to ease ongoing pain.

“It hurts all around the muscle area,” Etzel said. “I have a lot of heat sensation and pain and pulling in that area. I can’t hug my daughter very well. I can’t sleep on that side.”

Hernandez added, “My back is like painful all the time the center, and especially when I try to lift stuff, it’s pulling, it’s pulling to the sides.”

Lampert said Mia Iribarren is having a C-section scar revision.

“It’s something I’m very self-conscious about,” Iribarren said. “I see it in everything I wear; I do see it everywhere I’m at.”

The combined value of the three procedures this year is well over $10,000, and this is not the first time Lampert helps women in need.

“I have done some charity surgery before abroad in Central and South America, but to do it here it’s something that’s very personable,” Lampert said. “It’s always rewarding and I’m sure it will be the same.”

The mothers were full of gratitude when they learned that they had been chosen for the generous gift.

“I was very fortunate and grateful,” Iribarren said.

They also said it was going to be a life-changing opportunity.

“Now, I see so much possibility,” said Etzel.

According to the most recent data from The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, close to 6 million reconstructive plastic surgeries are performed annually in the United States.

“It’s amazing,” Hernandez said. “It’s really, really amazing.”