Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Hialeah

Surveillance video shows a pedestrian hit by a car in Hialeah that just kept going.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver suspected in a deadly crash.

It happened at around 1:35 a.m. on April 30 in the area of West Okeechobee Road and 12th Avenue in Hialeah.

According to police, a driver fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing in a blue Honda Accord.

Police believe the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hialeah police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.