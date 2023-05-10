Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver suspected in a deadly crash.
It happened at around 1:35 a.m. on April 30 in the area of West Okeechobee Road and 12th Avenue in Hialeah.
According to police, a driver fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing in a blue Honda Accord.
Police believe the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information is urged to call Hialeah police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.