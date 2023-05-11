Florida Sen. Rick Scott discusses immigration after visit to southern border

MIAMI – Senator Rick Scott blasted the Biden Administration, saying the southern border is wide open.

This comes as immigration activists were protesting at the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami on Thursday.

“I talked to Border Patrol and also I took an aerial tour, so we went right over the bridge where the Haitians were,” said Scott. “If you have your door shut in your house but you don’t lock it, and people can just walk in, I would say that’s open.”

The senator from Florida represents a state where immigrant families are watching closely, not only the effort to stem the surge at the border, but a new state law meant to take away all incentives for the undocumented.

With the Title 42 public health emergency tool expiring, U.S. immigration law reverts to Title 8, the process that has been in place for several decades, buckling under the sheer numbers and new strategies by those who traffic, both in drugs and human beings.

“The messaging by the Biden Administration is horrible,” said Scott.

In an interview for This Week in South Florida that will air on Sunday, Scott talked about disinformation planted with desperate people and the belief U.S. borders became more welcoming after President Trump left office.

“Logically, you would put up barriers to where people would have come to one place, and say I want to come through to your country in a legal manner,” said Scott.