Gunfire at southwest Miami-Dade home lands 3 people in police custody

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspect after shots rang out in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the shooting suspect was believed to be barricaded in a home near the intersection of Southwest 187th Avenue and 214th Street.

Officers said there was a drunk person at the home who allegedly got violent, and as police arrived, they heard gunfire from inside.

Three people were taken into custody, including a woman who was escorted by a group of officers to a police cruiser.

It’s not clear how she, or the others who were taken into custody, were involved in the incident.

Officers were also seen searching the backyard of the home.

Police said the fourth person may have been hiding nearby.