Pembroke Park police chief suddenly fired during city commission meeting

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park Police Chief David Howard was fired from the force on Wednesday.

It’s was a sudden termination that came less than a year since the start-up department was launched.

The now-former chief said he learned of the possibility of his removal when he saw the commission agenda. The town manager made a motion to remove the chief without cause, and a majority of the commission agreed.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter asked Howard what his plans were after being fired.

“Go to Disney World I guess,” he said.

Howard was part of a brand new police department that launched late last year for the town of about 6,000 people.

He was asked if he knows why he was removed.

“No I don’t, but it’s OK, they can do whatever they want,” he replied.

Things heated up following the removal of Howard between former mayor and current commission Geoffrey Jacobs and current Mayor Ashira Mohammed. Jacobs opposed the removal of Howard.

“We have one of the most successful police departments in Broward County right now, our response times are 23 seconds to 3 minutes, and 100% of our calls get answered,” said Jacobs.

A reason for Howard’s removal was not discussed in the meeting, only that they wanted to go in a different direction.

There is an interim chief that will be appointed, and the police chief job will be posted.