Police: 2 in custody after man hospitalized in North Miami Beach crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two suspects were taken into custody after fleeing the scene following a crash that hospitalized one man in north Miami Beach Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to North Miami Beach police, officers responded to a crash that left one passenger trapped after his vehicle flipped over near the intersection of Northeast 11th Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said the passenger of the vehicle was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the two suspects that caused the crash later fled the scene and were possibly armed.

After conducting a perimeter search, police said they arrested two men near the scene of the crash.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the fence oh a home in the area was smashed into by one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News showed one of the two occupants that fled the scene was wearing a ski mask.

According to a North Miami Beach police spokesperson, the third person was a female who was in the car. She originally tried to flee but ended up staying on the scene because she sustained injuries from the crash, authorities said.

“We were in the house and we hear a big impact and we all came out and right in front of my house there were like three very young kids running away,” said one witness.

“Maybe it was like a fight or flight type of movement going on. One had a ski mask on, so I wasn’t too sure if the car was stolen or not,” another witness said.

Police at the scene were inspecting another car with K-9 units.

Eunice Currithers told Local 10 News that one of the cars involved in the incident crashed into the fence of her home but says she’s lucky no one was seriously hurt.

“What if the fence weren’t here? It would run right into the house,” she said. “You never know, somebody could get killed.”

Authorities have not revealed the condition of the victim or the suspects involved in the crash.