Police: 77-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Miami, listed in critical condition

Police are investigating after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Miami Thursday morning.

The crash was reported near 27th Avenue between 14th and 15 Street, north of the Dolphin Expressway.

According to Miami police, the pedestrian is a 77-year-old woman and was listed in critical condition following the crash.

Police said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Police said Northwest 27th Avenue between 14th and 15th Street was temporarily closed as a result of the crash and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.