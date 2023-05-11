Police: After night of terror in Homestead, child sex abuse victim asks for help after school

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl accused a 51-year-old man of sexually abusing her at his home in deep south Miami-Dade County, according to a report police released on Thursday.

Jerry Young, who lives in Homestead, was not a biological relative, but the girl’s family had come to trust him enough for her to sleep over at his home, according to the report.

Young woke her up during a school night to sexually abuse her, she told her sister, who is also a minor, and they went to school in the morning, according to the report.

The girls didn’t tell teachers or any adult about the sexual abuse until after school when they decided to tell their mother about it, according to the report.

Their mother reported the sexual abuse to the Homestead Police Department, and a detective with the general investigation unit questioned the girl and Young, who denied having sexually abused her, according to the report.

Police officers arrested Young at about 8 p.m., on Wednesday, at his home, according to the arrest report. Corrections officers booked him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after 5 a.m., Thursday, and he remained there on Thursday afternoon without bond. He is facing one count of molestation of a child younger than 12 years old.