Sunrise man pleads guilty to threatening to kill poll workers

SUNRISE, Fla. – A 38-year-old Sunrise man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening poll workers during the August 2022 primary election, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joshua David Lubitz entered the plea in federal district court.

According to prosecutors, on Aug. 17, Lubitz went to a polling place at the Sunrise Senior Center, located at 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., and was heard counting election workers and saying “should I kill them one by one or should I blow the place up?”

“My dad would love this,” prosecutors say Lubitz said. “It would be easy.”

Lubitz also said “this would be nice and sweet,” before leaving, according to authorities.

After he left and drove past the polling site entrance, “Lubitz extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand,” prosecutors said.

Lubitz is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 and faces up to five years in prison.

State voter records show Lubitz first registered to vote in 2001 and is affiliated with the Democratic Party.