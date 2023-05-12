Developing: Another shooting turns deadly in Broward, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting turned deadly on Friday morning in northwestern Broward County, according to deputies at the scene.
This time a woman said the victim was Andrew Ford, her 33-year-old cousin, but deputies had yet to publicly confirm the identity of the victim.
During the investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were in a residential neighborhood in Pompano Beach, north of West Atlantic Boulevard.
Fire Rescue personnel and detectives focused on a home along Northwest Sixth Street, between 23 Terrace and South Powerline Road.
There were yellow bullet markings in front of the home, on the ground, near a parked gray car, as a boy in the neighborhood peeked from behind a fence.
Detectives with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were investigating a shooting that killed Terri McKenzie, 21, and Vernaldo Donner, 23, on Tuesday morning.
Detectives with the Coconut Creek Police Department were also investigating a shooting on Thursday night in the area of Coco Plum Circle that injured a teenage boy, and fire rescue personnel took him to the Broward Health Medical Center.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Lani Carrier and Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.